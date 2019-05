A fire in Peoria leaves a family of seven without a home.

Heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from the back side of a house at 1502 NE Monroe around 5 p.m. Monday.

All residents were out of the house when fire crews arrived.

An extra fire company was called in to help contain the blaze.

Peoria Fire officials reported no injuries, but two dogs did parish in a nearby shed.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.