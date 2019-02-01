Firefighters Now Leaving Overdose Rescue Kits With Families

Peoria firefighters have begun offering overdose rescue kits at the scene of an opioid overdose.

E.M.S. Battalion Chief Roland Tenley says having a backup kit available can save a life if someone relapses.

“If we have a call at a residence. And, there’s somebody there that we have revived with Narcan, we’re gonna offer it to the family. And, say ‘would you like one?” Tenley said.

Tenley says each overdose rescue kit contains two inter-nasal doses of Narcan, instructions on how to use the kit, information on the Illinois Helpline, and where to go to get treatment.

“Having kits available has helped overcome some of the obstacles of getting Narcan into the hands of those closest to the person that’s suffering from substance abuse disorder,” Tenley said.

Tenley says the new program is being funded by a grant from the Human Service Center.

Narcan is also available during regular hours at the Peoria Human Service Center, at 228 N.E. Jefferson downtown, and at the J.O.L.T. Center at 1411 N.E. Adams Street.

For more information, click HERE.