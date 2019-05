Peoria firefighters were called to 1921 W. Proctor just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of something on fire near a building.

First crews on the scene reported a detached garage behind a vacant house was on fire.

Crews made an aggressive attack, and had the fire out within 3 minutes.

Damage was limited to the garage door and entrance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.