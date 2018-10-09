Five Tips For Choosing the Perfect Pumpkin

An old rustic cart filled with pumpkins on a fall day

Hey, it’s Randy. Have you been to a farm, store, or stand yet for your Halloween pumpkins? On yesterday’s Morning Mix, we were talking about some ways to choose the perfect pumpkin that you can turn into the perfect jack-o-lantern.

  1. Check the pumpkin for signs of mold. Don’t forget to check underneath, and press on it with your thumbs. If it gives a little, the pumpkin isn’t fresh.
  2. Pumpkins continue to ripen and will get more orange after they’re picked. So, choosing a lighter pumpkin now could give you a perfect deep orange one by Halloween.
  3. Look for one that has its stem intact. A dark green stem is a sign that it was picked recently.
  4. Look for pumpkins with flat walls and no deep ribs…those are better for carving. Note: The tall, oblong pumpkins typically have stringier flesh that makes precise cuts difficult.
  5. And once you think you’ve found THE one, set it on a flat surface to be sure it’s upright

Happy carving, and be careful!

