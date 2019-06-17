Five Very Important Phrases to Use Frequently in Your Relationship

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about how one of the best things you can do to keep your relationship healthy is communicate. And sometimes that means saying things that boost the other person up. Here are some key phrases you should be saying, according to relationship experts . . .

1. “I like you just the way you are.” You shouldn’t try to force each other to change too much . . . because it probably won’t happen regardless. So work on accepting them. And earn some brownie points by saying it out loud every now and then.

2. “Tell me all about it.” When they’re dealing with something stressful, remember to practice your listening skills . . . ask questions . . . and don’t interrupt too much. Sometimes you just need to listen.

3. “How can I help?” Don’t just try to fix things by guessing what they need, ask them. Because sometimes you CAN’T fix things. Again, they just need you to listen.

4. “I’m so lucky to be with you.” You’ve probably said it before. But reminding them won’t hurt. It’s important for THEM to hear it. And it’s important to hear YOURSELF say it every now and then.

5. “I was wrong, you were right.” We all mess up sometimes, but don’t always acknowledge it. Which builds resentment. So when you realize you were wrong, tell them you were. And don’t forget to tack on the “you were right” part when it applies.

What other phrases would YOU add to this list?

(Huff Post)