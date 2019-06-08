Five-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Apartment Complex Pool

A five-year-old boy is dead after drowning in an apartment complex’s pool.

Peoria police responded to Brandywine Crossing Apartments, 4010 N. Brandywine Dr., at 5:09 p.m. Friday on a report of a missing five-year-old boy.

The Peoria County coroner says an officer spotted the boy, who is not being identified, at the bottom of the complex’s pool, retrieved him from the water and administered CPR.

The boy was then transported by ambulance, unresponsive and not breathing, to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:45 p.m.

A police investigation continues. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

