Flames Put Out At Raber’s Packing Company

The flames at the Raber’s Packing Co. are out the morning after the call was placed. Firefighters are still controlling the remaining hot spots.

Buddy Raber, co-owner and president of the business had thoughts on where the fire may have begun.

“We have a smokehouse and we run one hundred hams or one hundred turkeys right now every night for Thanksgiving, and that would be an ideal place for a fire, but the fire was not by that when I got here.” said Raber.

Limestone Township Fire Chief Larry Gilmore described with the kitchens, smoke room, and other various rooms, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The popular Peoria business has been running for generations and Raber said “It’s not just my family business, but it’s all of the families we employ too.”

Raber says right now it is “hard to comprehend”, but he wants to rebuild.