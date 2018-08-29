FLASH FLOOD WARNING UNTIL 7:45AM

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 AM CDT FOR

SOUTHWESTERN WOODFORD…NORTHEASTERN TAZEWELL AND SOUTHEASTERN PEORIA

COUNTIES…

At 422 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches

of rain have already fallen in the past 6 hours. Flash flooding is

expected to continue or begin shortly with up to an additional 1

inch of rain expected through 630 am before the rain diminishes from

the west. Some flash flooding was reported in Pekin by Winter and

2nd Street during early overnight.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Peoria, Pekin, Eureka, East Peoria, Morton, Washington, Bartonville,

Creve Coeur, West Peoria, Marquette Heights, Bellevue, Goodfield,

Deer Creek, Peoria Heights, North Pekin, Groveland, Norwood,

Congerville, Mapleton and Peoria International Airport.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 155 between mile markers 30 and 31.

Interstate 474 between mile markers 2 and 14.

Interstate 74 between mile markers 90 and 117.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is

harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.