Flood Preparations Underway Along Peoria Riverfront

Sandbagging operations will begin Thursday along the Peoria riverfront as the Illinois River has risen above flood stage and a near record crest is forecast.

The river was at 18.8 feet late Wednesday night, above the 18-foot flood stage. The river is forecasted to rise to 27.5 feet by early Monday morning. The river’s record crest is 29.4 feet in April 2013.

City officials say moderate flooding occurs at 22 feet, so city crews will begin sandbagging operations Thursday to protect the River Station building and those sandbagging operations could continue through the weekend. The river is expected to reach 22 feet early Friday morning.

The parking lot north of Martini’s will be temporarily closed beginning Thursday as it will be used a staging area for city Public Works staff. The road that connects Liberty Street to the parking lot to the north, along the riverfront walk, will also be closed.

Some sections of Water Street will be closed, as well as some parking lots that are adjacent to the riverfront along the river in this area. Residents are urged to allow room for crews to work.

All flood-prone areas will continue to be monitored, including the CEFCU stage and Water Street.

“Being pro-active in combatting the rising waters not only ensures that businesses, visitors and residents can still enjoy our riverfront, but also minimize costs of cleanup and labor,” said City Manager Patrick Urich in a news release.