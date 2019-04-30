Flood Warning Issued For Illinois River At Peoria

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Illinois River at Peoria to be in effect from Wednesday morning until further notice.

The river was at 15.8 feet as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to rise about the 18 foot flood stage by Wednesday morning.

The river is then expected to continue rising to near 23.2 feet by Saturday evening.

At 23 feet, some secondary roads are affected in Peoria County and damage begins to buildings in Rome.

The most recent flood crest on the Illinois River at Peoria was 19 feet on March 18. The record crest in Peoria is 29.3 feet on April 23, 2013.










