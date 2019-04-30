Flood Watch in Effect Through Tomorrow/Flood Warning For The Illinois River Beginning Tomorrow Afternoon

county road in essex of flooded road closed due to severe rain with car stuck in the middle of road

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Lincoln IL

…Periods of Heavy Rainfall Through Wednesday Evening…

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Marshall, Peoria, Stark, Fulton, Knox, and Schuyler counties.

* Through Wednesday afternoon

* A stationary front across the region will provide a focus for

the development of periods of heavy precipitation through

Wednesday morning. The potential for several inches of rain

falling on already saturated ground may lead to flash

flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Lincoln IL

…The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a flood

warning for the Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria…Tazewell and Woodford Counties

.The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil

moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding.

Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Illinois River at Peoria.

* From Wednesday morning until further notice.

* At 1045 AM Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.

* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by tomorrow morning and continue

to rise to near 23.2 feet by Saturday evening.

* Impact…At 23.0 feet…Some secondary roads affected in Peoria

county and damage begins to buildings in Rome.