Flood Watch in Effect Through Tomorrow/Flood Warning For The Illinois River Beginning Tomorrow Afternoon

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
…Periods of Heavy Rainfall Through Wednesday Evening…
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Marshall, Peoria, Stark, Fulton, Knox, and Schuyler counties.
* Through Wednesday afternoon
* A stationary front across the region will provide a focus for
the development of periods of heavy precipitation through
Wednesday morning. The potential for several inches of rain
falling on already saturated ground may lead to flash
flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Flood Warning
National Weather Service Lincoln IL
…The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a flood
warning for the Illinois River at Peoria affecting Peoria…Tazewell and Woodford Counties
.The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil
moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Persons with interests along this river need to prepare for flooding.
Stay tuned for further updates on this flooding situation.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln IL has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Illinois River at Peoria.
* From Wednesday morning until further notice.
* At 1045 AM Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by tomorrow morning and continue
to rise to near 23.2 feet by Saturday evening.
* Impact…At 23.0 feet…Some secondary roads affected in Peoria
county and damage begins to buildings in Rome.