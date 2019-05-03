Flood Waters Approaching IVY Club Clubhouse

There will be about seven inches of water in the main dining room of the Illinois Valley Yacht (IVY) Club clubhouse in Peoria Heights if the current forecasted crest of the Illinois River holds true.

The Illinois River is now forecasted to rise to 28 feet by Monday morning.

“At 27.1 feet we have water just lapping at our back door ready to come in, Ford said.

The restaurant closed after Thursday’s business and Ford says they are going to try to keep the bar open through Friday night.

Members spent Friday moving furnishings from the main dining room to upper floors to keep them away from the flood water.

“Fortunately we’ve got a lot of members here who have been through this processs before,” Ford said. “We kind of have a game plan when we realize this is going to happen.”

Boats that are not already in the water have been moved back into the parking lot and away from the higher shoreline.

“Once they’re in the water they’re safe. Our docks will raise and lower with the river level. But those that are on land we have to move to keep them out of the water because there wouldn’t be enough water to keep them afloat and so they would tip over and cause problems,” Ford said.

There is a plaque inside the main dining room marking the amount of water that entered the building during the record 29.35 foot record flood crest in April, 2013.

“We don’t like to see it, but it’s one of the things, if you’re going to be on the river you have to expect it and plan for it,” Ford said.