(AP) – Authorities say the young Florida woman who was allegedly obsessed with the Colombine shooting is dead.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader told reporters Wednesday that the FBI found Sol Pais dead, and that she apparently took her own life.

The FBI had said that Sol Pais, flew to Colorado on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.

Authorities initially said she “made threats to commit an act of violence in the Denver metropolitan area.”