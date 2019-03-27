Floyd Brown Indicted On 75 Charges

(AP) – An Illinois man facing federal murder charges in the killing a sheriff’s deputy now faces state charges, as well.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said Wednesday that a grand jury indicted 39-year-old Floyd E. Brown, of Springfield, on 75 counts, including 60 counts of first-degree murder.

Brown has already pleaded not guilty to the federal first-degree murder and weapons charges in the fatal shooting of 35-year-old McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner on March 7.

Keltner was a member of a U.S. Marshal’s fugitive task force trying to serve Brown an arrest warrant at a Rockford hotel when authorities say Brown shot and killed him.