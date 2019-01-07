Flu Season Underway Across Illinois

Flu season is picking up in Illinois.

There has been an increase in flu cases the past few weeks and State Department of Public Health Director Dr. Nirav Shah says that is pretty typical for this time of year.

“Where we are in Illinois right now is very similar to where we’ve been with respect to flu activity over the past several years, with the exception of last year. 2017-2018 was a highly remarkable year for influenza activity,” Shah said.

Shah adds that it’s impossible to tell if the flu has already peaked across the state since flu season can run through May. And, he says that there is definitely still time to get a flu shot.

It is estimated that only about 45-percent of the population gets vaccinated each year.

