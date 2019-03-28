Foodshare Canathon Returns This Weekend

The 35th Annual Foodshare Canathon takes place this weekend throughout Central Illinois.

It’s biggest sponsor, Kroger’s Central Division, has stacked pre-filled bags of food near the front of local stores. Shoppers can purchase the bags for $3, $5 or $10, which are donated to the Peoria Area Anti-Hunger Coalition.

Employees at the Kroger store on Lindbergh Drive in Peoria began filling bags following a news conference at the location Thursday.

“I’d love to say that we don’t need to do this, everything’s good, all of our people have enough food,” said Canathon co-chair Marjorie LaFont. “But, unfortunately, that is not the situation in our community.”

“Many of the people who come to our food pantries are very proud people,” LaFont said. “They’ve been working people and have been able to put food on their table. But it is a really depressing thought to think, ‘I can’t feed my family anymore.’”

LaFont says you can also donate by leaving food on your doorstep Sunday, March 31 to be picked up between 1-4 p.m.

Door-to-door collections will be in Peoria, Bartonville, Chillicothe, Rome, Mossville, Lacon, Farmington, Glasford, Creve Coeur and other central Illinois locations. All food will given to food pantries in the community where it is collected.

The Canathon collected nearly 80,000 pounds of food in 2018. The goal this year is 100,000 pounds of food.

Foodshare Canathon collection bins will be in all Peoria area Kroger stores through April 12. Collection bins will also be available at all Peoria fire stations and participating Subway restaurants.

Suggested items to donate include: canned meats, fruits, vegetables, soup, stew, chili, peanut butter, pasta, cereal and box dinners. All items should be non-perishable and no glass will be accepted.

Volunteers are still needed to help in the door-to-door collection. More information can be obtained by calling Canathon co-chair Pepper Bauer at 309-697-5762.