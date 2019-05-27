Former Bradley Assistant’s Condition Improves

Howard Moore, an assistant men’s basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin, is in stable condition following a crash in Michigan that killed his wife and nine-year-old daughter.

The University tweeted Sunday, “We were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Howard’s wife, Jennifer, and their daughter Jaidyn. Howard and his son, Jerell, both suffered injuries but are expected to recover.”

“Coach Moore is in stable condition in the ICU and his son, Jerell, is up and walking around. The family continues to ask for as much privacy as possible,” concluded the Tweet.

Jerell Moore is 13-years-old.

According to published reports, Moore, 46, suffered third-degree burns in the crash.

Moore was an administrative assistant and assistant basketball coach at Bradley University from 1999 to 2003.

Michigan State police identify Samantha Winchester, 23, of Ann Arbor, Michigan as the wrong way driver whose vehicle collided head-on with the vehicle Moore’s wife was driving at 2:03 a.m. Saturday. Winchester was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology reports are pending.

Jennifer Moore, 46, was reportedly was taken off life support Saturday afternoon. Jaidyn Moore was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a third vehicle involved in the crash reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Moore played at Wisconsin from 1990 through 1995. After assistant coaching positions at Bradley, Ball State and Loyola-Chicago he returned to Wisconsin in 2005 to be an assistant coach before leaving in 2010 to become head coach at Illinois-Chicago for five seasons before going back to Wisconsin as assistant coach in 2016.