Former BU Basketball Player/Asst. Coach, Willie Cox, Dies

Assistant women’s basketball coach and director of recruiting at the University of Missouri, Willie Cox, has died.

The university announced Cox’s passing Thursday. He was 64.

Cox had battled with stage IV pancreatic cancer and due to the progression of the cancer was not able to undergo surgery.

Cox had been on the coaching staff of Missouri head women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton for nine years, the last four as director of recruiting. He was also on Pingeton’s coaching staff at Illinois State for seven years.

Cox, who played two years at Bradley after transferring from Benedictine College, was assistant coach at his alma mater from 1983 to 1988 under coaches Dick Versace and Stan Albeck, helping guide the Braves to two NCAA tournament appearances. Among the players he helped coach were Bradley legends Hersey Hawkins and Jim Les.

After Bradley, Cox spent four years as assistant men’s basketball coach at Loyola-Chicago.

Prior to his stint at Bradley, Cox was head coach of the Peoria High School girls basketball team from 1997 to 2003, leading the Lions to state finals appearances in 2000 and 2001. He returned to Peoria after his four years at Loyola to coach girls basketball, leading his 14-under and 16-under teams to American Youth Basketball Tournament national titles.

Cox also spent 12 years as a counselor with Peoria School District 150.