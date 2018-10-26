Former FBI Profiler Concerned About Copycats

As the investigation into package bombs sent to high profile individuals and locations continues, a former FBI profiler is concerned about copycats.

“We see people sitting on the edge of that emotional abyss and they go, ‘A-ha, there’s how I’m going to get my fifteen minutes of fame,” Clint Van Zandt told WMBD’s Markley and van Camp.

Van Zandt was with the FBI 25 years and was also a hostage negotiator. He negotiated with Branch Davidian cult leader David Koresh in Waco, Texas. Van Zandt also correctly profiled Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and led the team that helped to identify the “Unabomber.”

Van Zandt said whoever is responsible for the packages will be identified and arrested in about a week.

“This guy, it’s almost leaving bread crumbs that’s going to lead to where he’s at,” Van Zandt said.

“We’ve had ten devices and nobody’s been hurt,” Van Zandt said. “That (could be) gratuitous dumb luck. This guy is either the world’s most inept bomber or he’s doing this purposely.”

While the political rhetoric has increased in the aftermath of the packages’ discovery, Van Zandt says investigators are not concerned about taking political sides to get to the bottom of them.

“The FBI and the other agencies don’t have a dog in this fight other than the truth. They’re not worried about which side this person represents. They’re worried about are there more bombs in the mail,” Van Zandt said.

“I think the bomber or bombers have reached a juncture right now,” Van Zandt said. “Because you and I and other people are saying, ‘Well, can the guy be that inept that all ten devices don’t work?’ I think this is the optimum moment for these bombers to either come forward and tell us what that want us to know or, unfortunately, build a better bomb. And we hope it’s not the latter.”