Former Peoria School President Alicia Butler, was found deceased in her home Friday afternoon.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says, the death was sudden for certain, but does not suspect anything suspicious.

Butler was a former Peoria Public Schools president.

She also was a part of a local radio show hosted by Royce Elliott and Roger Monroe.

An autopsy is schedule for Saturday.

Butler was 55.

