Former Pere Marquette Developers Sue Mayor, City Manager

The former developers of the Hotel Pere Marquette are suing the City of Peoria. More specifically, they are suing Mayor Jim Ardis and City Manager Patrick Urich.

Developers Gary Matthews and Monte Brannon claim it was the actions of the mayor and city manager that forced the hotel into foreclosure and forced them out of the project.

Matthews and Brannon are seeking over $10 million in lost development fees and the estimated value of their shares in the hotel.

The historic hotel’s future hung in the balance as it went through a bankruptcy battle in the federal courts under Matthews. The city of Peoria also invested money in the hotel under Matthews’ ownership.

The hotel is now owned under the umbrella of National Real Estate Advisors after a federal bankruptcy court awarded ownership of the hotel to its largest creditor, union pension fund Indure Build-to-Core.

Ardis tells 1470 and 100.3 WMBD he fells the lawsuit is an act of desperation.

When asked for comment, Urich said, “This complaint is baseless and is wholly lacking in merit. The City and the Mayor will avail themselves of all appropriate legal remedies.”