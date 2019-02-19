Former WMBD Agribusiness Director Appointed To Lead State Agency

A familiar name and voice to 1470 and 100.3 WMBD listeners is among the latest appointments announced by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Colleen Callahan, who was agribusiness director for WMBD Radio for 30 years has been appointed as director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, pending Senate approval.

Callahan currently manages her own communications consulting firm after serving seven years as state director for USDA Rural Development in Illinois. During her tenure, Callahan oversaw a 20 percent reduction in staffing while still being able to generate a $1 billion increase in the Illinois loan portfolio.

Callahan was the first female president of the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.

Callahan received her Bachelor of Science in agricultural communications from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Other appointments announced by Pritzker include:

Grace Hou, currently president of Woods Fund Chicago, as Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary

Deborah Hagan, leader of the Consumer Protection Division for the Office of Illinois Attorney General, as Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) Secretary

Mario Treto, Jr., currently deputy city attorney for the City of Evanston, as Director of Real Estate at IDFPR

Francisco Menchaca, continuing to serve as Director of Financial Institutions at IDFPR

Jessica Baer, continuing to serve as Director of Professional Regulation at IDFPR