Four Energy Boosting Drinks That aren’t Coffee

Happy Friday! The idea of no coffee in the morning might be TERRIFYING. Or, do you chug those energy drinks to start your day? On today’s Morning Mix, Randy & Steph are talking about some alternatives that still give you a nice boost of energy. Here are four you might want to check out . . .

1. Wheatgrass juice. Places like Jamba Juice sell shots of it. Or you can get it in pill form. It’s like a natural energy drink, and helps fight off infections and treat stomach pain. One shot has about 100 different minerals in it.

2. Black tea. It has almost as much caffeine as coffee. Plus, it’s good for bone health, and lowers your risk of diabetes.

3. Pomegranate juice. It’s packed with vitamins and antioxidants, and it’s a good source of potassium. It also has vitamin B-9, which gives you energy and helps make new red and white blood cells.

4. Kombucha. If you’ve never had it, it’s fermented tea. So you get the same benefits as regular tea, plus good bacteria to help your gut. And again, it has a lot of B vitamins to give you an energy boost.

What do YOU drink to jumpstart your day?