Four Injured In Downtown Peoria Accident

Four people were transported to a hospital following a three-vehicle rollover accident in downtown Peoria. The accident occcured at 11:23 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Jefferson and Spalding.

Two of the injured in trapped inside a minivan that rolled over onto its top and were extricated by Peoria firefighters. The other two victims occupied another vehicle while the driver of the third vehicle refused medical treatment.

Details of the accident have not been released.

Peoria firefighter used the “Jaws of Life” to remove the injured from the rolled over vehicle. Wood cribbing from a truck company had to be used to stabilize the vehicle. Firefighters also deployed a fire hose to protect the patients and workers at the scene in case there was a fire.