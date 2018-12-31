Four New Year’s Eve Party Trends That Will Help You Ring In 2019 in Style

The Morning Mix is breaking down some of the latest trends in fashion, decors, food, and drinks to help you ring in 2019 in style!
- Velvet attire. You don’t have to get rid of the traditional sequins, but this year’s trend is dark velvet. Shades of navy, emerald green, or maroon will help you stand out without sparkling.
- Blush and Rose Gold decorations. The new trend this year switches out the traditional black and gold combination fore a more modern blush and rose gold. Add tapered candles, fairy lights, and flowers and you’re trendy.
- Doughnuts on the snack table. People are going nuts for doughnuts as edible party displays. Trendy hosts are building “doughnut walls” at their parties. YUM!
- Champagne Bar. To go with your Doughnut Wall, try a Champagne Bar. A bubbly bar makes it easier on the host, since guests can build their own drinks. It also doubles as a decoration, and can serve as an ice-breaker for your guests. Customize your bubbly bar with topping ranging from pomegranates to lemons, blueberries, orange juice, cherries, mint, or even cotton candy
Party on!