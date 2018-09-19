Four People Wounded, Shooter Down, In Wisconsin Shooting

(AP) – A city official says four people have been shot, but none fatally, during a shooting at a software company near Madison, Wisconsin.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning in Middleton. City Administrator Mike Davis says the suspected shooter was also injured. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. at WTS Paradigm. Davis says police have lifted a lockdown.

A hospital spokesman says four people are being treated at University Hospital in Middleton.

An employee at the Wisconsin business where the shooting took place says she ran for her life after hearing “really loud” shots.

Judy Lahmers is a business analyst at WTS Paradigm. She says she didn’t know whether to run or hide when she heard shots about 10 a.m. Wednesday. She says she ran out of the building and hid behind a car.

Lahmers says she knows one co-worker was grazed by a shot but was OK. She didn’t know the extent of the shooting. Police haven’t released details but numerous ambulances are at the scene .

Lahmers says the shooting was “totally unexpected.” She said: “We’re all software people. We have a good group.”

Another company, Esker, is next door. Esker employee Gabe Geib says he heard a couple of shots but didn’t immediately know what it was. He says he then saw numerous people running away from the building in “full sprint.”

He says he and his colleagues were still huddled in their cafeteria, away from windows, more than an hour after the shooting.

