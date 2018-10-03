Four Reasons to Start Your Holiday Shopping Now

On today’s Morning Mix, Randy and Steph were talking about how, even though it’s only very early October, there are some good reasons to start your holiday shopping now. Have YOU started your holiday shopping yet? If not, here’s some reason why you might want to start:

1. Shorter lines and less chaos. Your stress levels don’t go through the roof.

2. You’ll probably give better gifts because you have more time to think about them.

3. Shopping early means money won’t be as tight around the holidays. Buy now, and you won’t have to drain your bank account to buy everything at one time.

4. Avoiding holiday “deals” could actually save you money. There might be some crazy discounts on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, and if you’re into the whole process, go for it. But most of the deals aren’t as good as people think.