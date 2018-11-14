Four Things That Can Make Your Coworkers Think You’re Dumb

On today’s Morning Mix, we’re talking about some things that science says can make you seem dumb to you coworkers and even your boss. Research shows the top 4 things that make you seem dumb are:

Using emojis in your work emails. They can make you seems less competent, and most people think they’re jus too informal for work. Telling inappropriate jokes. While telling a good joke is the best way to seem smart and competent at work, jokes involving swearing or inappropriate topics can have the opposite effect. Swearing in general. Half of us DO swear at work sometimes, and half of bosses surveyed say it make you look less intelligent. Never asking for advice. Most of us think asking for advice would make us seem less capable. But, we have the opposite opinion when other people do it, and see them as MORE capable when they ask for advice.

What other things do YOUR coworkers do that make them seem dumb?