From Homeless to Harvard

Athena Capo-Battaglia is an 18 year old girl from New York who’s childhood was not the best. Her mom and she ended up in a homeless shelter in Queens after they couldn’t cover their rent anymore. While they were homeless, Athena signed up to be an “auxiliary” cop with the NYPD. When she graduated from it a year ago, she was class valedictorian and got a $1000 scholarship. She’s using that towards her education because she recently got into Harvard! Athena is a full time student, works part time at a cafe near the school, and is planning to study neuroscience.

