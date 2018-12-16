Fulton County Authorities Confirm Child Abduction Hoax

A report of a child abduction in Farmington Saturday that resulted in an Amber Alert was a hoax, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Amber Alert indicated a 13-month-old boy was in the back seat of a car that was reported stolen from the Circle K in Farmington. The Amber Alert also identified one of three suspects in connection with the alleged abduction.

Fulton County ESDA, in a news release early Sunday morning, said the person reporting the stolen car, Mitchell Dutz, fabricated the story.

Dutz has been arrested on charges of residential burglary, false police report, false representation of police statement and false 911 call with other charges pending.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department said it received a 911 call at 5:01 p.m. Saturday reporting a stolen car with an infant in the backseat. Mitchell Dutz told a Farmington police officer arriving on the scene that his vehicle was stolen by three suspects while he paid for fuel.

Authorities during their investigation determined Dutz had fabricated his story.

Fulton County Public Information Officer Katie Lynn says Dutz was allegedly robbed during a drug deal and had used the infant as a way to pursue charges against the alleged persons who robbed him.

At no time was an infant abducted or any car stolen.

The alleged suspect, James Jackson, named by Mitchell Dutz and identified in the Amber Alert, was not involved in any way.

Once that was confirmed, an extensive investigation was conducted with multiple departments in order to confirm that no infant was at risk.

The Farmington Police Department has expressed its gratitude to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, East Peoria Police Department, Bartonville Police Department, Peoria Police Department, Fulton County Public Information Office and Fulton County Emergency Services and Disaster Agency for their assistance.