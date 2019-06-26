Fulton County Deputy Shot, Killed In Avon

A Fulton County Deputy fatally shot has been identified.

Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard, in a statement posted on social media, said Troy Chisum, 39, had responded to a battery and disturbance around 2 p.m. Tuesday at a home in Avon.

“During the incident, multiple shots were fired and Deputy Chisum was fatally injured as a result,” Standard said.

“Deputy Chisum was a four and a half year veteran of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. He was a paramedic with the Fulton County EMA and was a member of the West Central Special Response Team and the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team, Region 6,” Standard said.

“On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum. Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”

Chisum was Life-Flighted to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center where he later died. A large law enforcement procession made up of various agencies throughout several cities and counties took part in a procession Tuesday night from the hospital to Fulton County.

It has been reported two people were taken into custody for questioning after running from the house. A third suspect had been barricaded inside the house and State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Mindy Carroll said the incident was still an ongoing incident as of 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

No other information concerning the incident was released.

Tributes to Chisum flooded social media after Illinois State Police released his identity.

Peoria Police Department: With great sadness and heavy hearts we mourn the loss of fellow brother Deputy Troy Chisum of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow men and women of the law enforcement community. Rest easy brother.

Peoria County Sheriff’s Office: Our hearts go out to our neighbors and fellow law enforcement officers in Fulton County following the devastating loss of Deputy Troy Chisum.

Advanced Medical Transport: Our ultimate respect goes to this Deputy and Paramedic who gave his life in the service of others. Our hearts are breaking with this news.