Funding For 182nd Airlift Wing Awaits President’s Signature

The U.S. House and Senate have approved funding for Peoria’s 182nd Airlift Wing, sending legislation to President Trump’s desk.

18th Dist. U.S. Rep. Darin Lahood says he was able to get language in to the Military Construction & Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act for 2019 to upgrade facilities at the Peoria International Airport.

“(Thursday) we passed legislation, that the president’s going to sign, that’s going include $9 million to build a brand new firehouse out at the airport,” LaHood said.

LaHood tells WMBD’s Greg and Dan that the existing firehouse is outdated and too small. The new firehouse will help provide services for all of PIA.

The existing fire station was built in 1992 to support F-16 operations with four apparatus, staffed by 12 airmen for 8-12 hours a day.

The station now needs to support C-130 Hercules aircraft, Ch-47 Chinooks, and Peoria International Airport operations 24/7 with 64 airmen and 14 apparatus.

“This money will not only help protect the entire airport, but also help with improvements,” LaHood said.

The 182nd Airlift Wing has been working to secure funding over the last several years.

LaHood says the construction of a new firehouse at the airport will allow for storage of all fire service equipment, safer air quality, and separate sleeping facilities for the airmen that serve the fire station.

