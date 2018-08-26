Funeral, Other Events, Set For John McCain

(AP) – Plans are coming together for services and other events to honor the late Sen. John McCain over the next week.

Those involved in planning McCain’s farewell say the Arizona Republican will lie in state in the Arizona State Capitol on Wednesday. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday at North Phoenix Baptist Church.

In Washington, McCain will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda on Friday. A funeral will take place Saturday at Washington National Cathedral.

A private memorial service is planned next Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis, Maryland. Burial will be in the academy cemetery.

