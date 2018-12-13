Funeral Plans Announced For Tremont Marine

According to a post on the America’s Gold Star Families Facebook page, a memorial service for 21-year-old Corporal Daniel E. Baker, of Tremont, will be held Saturday, December 22, at 10 a.m. in Tremont. The location has not been released.

Corporal Baker is one of five Marines declared deceased earlier this week by the U.S. Marines following a military air crash off the coast of Japan last week.

Corporal Baker served two years in the Marines. His decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. He is survived by his mother and father.