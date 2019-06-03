Gambling Expansion For Illinois

After an extended weekend for the Illinois House, a $45 billion budget was set for infrastructure. One way to pay for the budget, includes an expansion of gambling in Illinois.

Republican State Representative Mike Unes of East Peoria says this expansion is detrimental for central Illinois.

“If it included two communities specifically, it was going to have a very negative impact,” Unes said.

According to Unes, Danville and Springfield were included in the final bill, which will have a negative gratification to one of the regions biggest job creators, Boyd Gaming.

“That without question, is going to impact the taxing bodies and the taxpayers in a negative way for the City of Peoria and the City of East Peoria,” Unes said.

Gambling positions would be added with the expansion such as sports betting.

Slot machines will be allowed in O’Hare and Midway Airports in Chicago.