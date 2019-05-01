Garage Fire Investigated As Possible Meth Lab

Peoria firefighters were called to a garage fire in the 600 block of E. Pennsylvania Avenue Tuesday night.

Crews arrived on the scene at approximately 8:55 p.m., finding the garage fully engulfed in flames.

Fire Battalion Chief Clint Kuhlman said there were several explosions, but crews were able to contain the blaze within 15 minutes.

Kuhlman also said it appeared that there were squatters living inside a nearby home that was supposed to be vacant, and that they had illegally bypassed the electric meter which may have contributed to the fire.

The garage and a car inside were a total loss.

Police and fire investigators are looking into reports of a meth lab in the garage, and other potential crimes.