Futon County and Knox County authorities have responded to a gas explosion in Rapatee on the Knox/Fulton County border. Preliminary reports indicate the explosion occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday at a house and published reports indicate two people are dead.

No information is available. The Fairview fire chief and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office has said a statement would be released later Sunday.

Route 97 in the area of the accident is closed and will be until sometime Monday, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page. The public is urged to stay away from the area.

The Ameren Outage Map indicates 77 customers in the area are without power as of Sunday afternoon. Ameren crews are on the scene and prepared to work on restoring power, but the work will not begin until the area is secure. There is no timetable on when power will be restored.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public not to share names or addresses on social media.