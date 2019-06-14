Gas Leak In Peoria Causes Evacuations

A gas leak led to evacuations in Peoria’s North Valley Thursday night.

Peoria Fire and Rescue was called to a home at 1315 NE Monroe Street about 9:00 p.m. Ameren Gas notified crews that gas levels outside of the residence were very elevated and dangerous. Entry could not be made until the gas was shut off and the home was ventilated.

Fire officials said the home was vacant and being renovated.

Ameren Gas recommended that Monroe Street between Spring and Laveille should be evacuated until the situation could be mitigated.

Police and firefighters blocked off Monroe, evacuating approximately 10 homes for safety reasons.

Ameren Gas observed normal levels about 30 minutes later, and residents were able go back to their homes.

The back door of the home was found ajar by Ameren crews. Ameren notified police and fire crews that copper pipe inside the residence had been stolen, causing the gas leak.

The owner of the home, who lives out of state, was notified.

The contractor in charge of work being done at the home said he would file a police report after he was able to assess the damage.

Police secured the home.

Nearby residents were able to return to their homes and crews cleared the scene without any incidents or injuries to firefighters or civilians.