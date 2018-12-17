Germantown Hills Town Hall Meeting Closed To Public

(From 25 News) – The superintendent of Germantown Hills School District 69 has closed this Wednesday’s town hall meeting about students talking about their sexual orientations in school to the public and press.

Superintendent Dan Mair said he is closing the meeting “at the request of parents concerned about the privacy of their children.”

Mair said only parents of current Germantown Hills Middle School students and staff members will be invited to enter the JDS Gymnasium, where the meeting will be held. Mair said a statement and media availability will be provided to the press following the town hall meeting.

It is unclear if school board members will be attending the meeting. If a quorum of members attend the closed meeting, it could become a violation of the Open Meetings Act, said Springfield-based attorney Don Craven, who specializes in government transparency issues.

The LGBTQ+-rights group Peoria Proud planned to attend the meeting. The group called for Mair to call off the meeting previously, worrying it may put students through trauma.

A letter was recently sent out to Germantown Hills Middle School parents, saying students talking about their “sexual identities” had become a “significant disruption in school.”

In one specific instance, the school said a student passing out rainbow stickers “became a disruption of the learning process.” Principal Kate Williams said the school objected to the disruption, not the message behind the stickers.