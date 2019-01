Yep, just like Cody Parkey should have done. Chicago brewery Goose Island is building a goal post outside their building and this Saturday fans can try to make that 43 yarder. If you make it, you win a free case of beer every week for a year!! There are some rules: show up at noon to sign up, spots are limited, you get one shot and that’s it, and all referee calls are final. For more details, click HERE