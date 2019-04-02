Get Out And Vote Today

Muncipal elections are being decided Tuesday throughout the Tri-County area.

The top races include those for at-large Peoria City Council members, one Peoria Public Schools board seat, mayors in East Peoria and Pekin and Peoria Park District president and trustees.

There is a tax question in the Limestone High School district and a school facilities sales tax question in Tazewell County.

Polls are open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

Find complete election results on 1470 and 100.3 WMBD and at 1470-WMBD-dot-com once the polls are closed.

For polling information in Peoria County click HERE.

For polling information in Tazewell County click HERE.

For polling information in Woodford County click HERE.

