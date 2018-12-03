Getting Your Christmas Tree This Weekend? Here’s How to Keep it Alive Longer

Hey, it’s Randy. At dinner last night, we decided to get our Christmas tree this coming weekend. We’ve always been “real” tree people, so we’re repeating the tradition of heading to a tree farm this weekend for the annual cutting of the “Yule Bush.” Here are some tips so your tree will last through the season.

Make sure the cut is fresh. Once a tree is cut, the sap starts sealing the cut within hours, making it harder for the trunk to draw water. Once you’ve picked out your tree at a lot or farm, either have them cut off another quarter inch off the trunk, or do it yourself when you get it home. Soak the tree overnight. If at all possible, don’t bring the tree inside right away. Instead, soak it in a big bucket of water overnight. The next day, hose it down to add more moisture and get rid of more dead needles. Of course, let it dry before you move it inside. Pick a good spot in your house, away from fireplaces, heater floor vents, direct sunlight, or candle ,which will dry out the branches. Get the right stand. The experts say to choose base that can hold at least one quart of water per inch of trunk diameter. If that’s too much math, a stand that holds at least one gallon of water should work fine. Water it daily. Refill the base with fresh water every single day. And you can skip those additives that some people say will extend the life of your tree.

If you follow those tips, your tree should last four weeks or so. I hope you find just the right tree this weekend!