Giant Pigs Just Love Doritos!

Doritos, as it turns out, are more than just a junk food for teens with the munchies — they helped deputies in San Bernardino, California, lure a pig “the size of a mini horse” back home. The sheriff’s department wrote online Sunday that deputies learned of the runaway pig — and “due to previous calls,” they “knew where [the pig] lived.”

The responding deputies “lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag,” and the hungry pig followed their trail.

“We were able to put him back in and secure the gate,” Deputy Ponce said, according to the post. “It was fun!”

Get the full story and watch the video HERE.

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

You’re Invited to Join Mix 106.9 at The St. Jude Harvest Moon Peoria! Today’s Three Things To Know–All About New Things to Eat and Drink How Long Does It Take New Parents to Feel Like They Know What They’re Doing? Congrats to This Week’s Free Lunch Monday Winners! Tough To Get Out of Bed This Morning? Try These Tips. Today’s Three Things to Know: What’s the first thing ever bought online? Do you have a family member you’ve lost touch with? And, October should be “President’s Month.”
Comments