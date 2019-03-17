Gillibrand In 2020 Democratic Race As Full-Fledged Candidate

Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand  has spent more than a month traveling around the country to gauge support for a 2020 presidential campaign, and the New York senator says she’s now in the race.

Gillibrand is joining the dozen-plus contenders, saying in a campaign video that the nation needs “a leader who makes big, bold, brave choices. Someone who isn’t afraid of progress. That’s why I’m running for president.”

She says her debut speech as a candidate will come next Sunday in front of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York.

Gillibrand has been one of the most forceful critics of the Trump administration. Using the backdrop of one of President Donald Trump’s marquee properties is the latest example of that.

