Girls Basketball Team Involved In I-74 Crash

Illinois State Police are investigating a crash between a semi and a bus carrying members of the Normal West freshman and JV girls basketball players.

The Bloomington Pantagraph reports the accident occurred around 8:32 p.m. Wednesday on westbound I-74 near mile marker 137, two miles east of the Main Street exit near Bloomington.

The team was reportedly returning home from a game at Champaign Central.

The Pantagraph reports the semi was going the wrong way on I-74 and collided head-on with the bus.

State Police have confirmed one adult fatality as a result of the crash.

Authorities had a seven mile stretch of I-74 closed to traffic to conduct its investigation. Also, there were reports three helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Normal West Athletic Director Stan Lewis is quoted by the Pantagraph as saying one coach was being airlifted to Peoria, while it’s believed students who were injured were being treated at hospitals in the Bloomington-Normal area. Lewis said while he did not know for sure, he did not think they were life-threatening injuries.

A post on the McLean County Unit 5 Facebook page read as follows: A Normal West bus was in a crash tonight. Parents of players should come to the school. Staff is on hand at the school to help support students and parents.

Please keep our Normal West family in your thoughts.