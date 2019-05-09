“God Bless America” To Replace Giant Lincoln In Peoria

The 25-foot sculpture of Abraham Lincoln outside the Peoria Riverfront Museum will be replaced with a similar-sized sculpture.

The bronze “God Bless America” (pictured) will be installed May 21 at the museum.

The Seward Johnson sculpture evokes Grant Wood’s iconic painting of an Iowa farmer holding a pitchfork and standing next to his daughter. It was created by Johnson to commemorate Wood’s art and agriculture, themes which the museum will also celebrate.

The Lincoln sculpture, titled “Return Visit” will be de-installed between 9 and 11 a.m. May 21. An installation celebration for “God Bless America” will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the site of the sculpture pad where the giant Lincoln now stands. Seward Johnson Foundation director Paula Stoeke will attend the ceremony.

“Peoria is surrounded by the world’s richest and most productive farm ground,” said museum president and CEO John Morris in a news release. “For years we stood as the Silicon Valley of agriculture technology. The Peoria Riverfront Museum is thrilled to work with Seward Johnson to bring this famous monumental bronze in gratitude for all farmers and farming does for our region and our nation.”

“I am thrilled to have this sculpture on display at the Peoria Riverfront Museum,” Johnson said. “My Lincoln was so warmly embraced upon its arrival and I feel certain that the farmers will feel equally welcomed by this piece.”

The sculpture is on loan from The Seward Johnson Atelier, Inc. and was previoulsy exhibited in Chicago, Mesa, Arizona, Key West, Florida, Elkhart, Indiana and Grant Wood’s hometown of Anamosa, Iowa.

“God Bless America” is sponsored by the Visionary Society of the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Additional support came from Harriett Swager, Illinois Arts Council Agency, Community Foundation of Central Illinois, River City Construction LLC, Dewberry, R. Gingerich Crane Inc., Centre State International Trucks Inc., Prairie Material, Mathis Kelley Construction and Ironworkers Local 112.