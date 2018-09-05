Good Samaritan Law Could Help Overdose Victims

The Peoria Police Department and Peoria County Coroner’s Office are investigating two apparent overdose deaths over the weekend in Peoria.

The Peoria Fire Department is reminding residents of a Good Samaritan Law in Illinois, which could save the life of someone who is overdosing.

The law states anyone with three grams or less of cocaine or heroin or one gram or less of methamphetamine can call 911 because they witness an overdose and be immune from being prosecuted.

“You will not get arrested, you will not get charged with possession,” says Division Chief Tony Ardis. “The law also states you have to make a ‘good faith effort’ of making sure the person who is overdosing is getting proper medical attention in a timely manner.”

Ardis says “timely manner” is important because just because an overdose victim may appear to be dead because their color has changed, the victim is still alive.

“Brain death occurs within four to six minutes. Victims of an opioid overdose, their heart is still beating,” Ardis said. “The problem is it knocks out their respiratory drive. As the overdose progresses, they stop breathing. That’s when, in layman’s terms, someone will see the victim start to turn blue. From that point on in six minutes, you’re reaching brain death.”

“It is vitally important the person witnessing this calls immediately. There’s virtually nowhere in the city we can’t get to within four to six minutes,” Ardis said. “Along with our partners with AMT, we will get there, we will begin breathing for that patient and provide the Narcan to reverse the effect of the opioid.”

Ardis says emergency crews have been able to revive similar overdose victims in the past.

“We have been on countless patients who had been completely cyanotic (blue skin) when we arrive on the scene and we not only were able to revive them, they were revived neurologically intact and they’re fine,” Ardis said.

“What they see as death is still a very viable patient.”

Ardis says the effort is not about supporting a life style, but saving lives.

“Until these people want to make a conscious, life changing decision to go in the right direction, they are going to continue down this path,” Ardis said. “If they’re going to go down this path, we feel it’s important to educate them on how to say alive.”

The post Good Samaritan Law Could Help Overdose Victims appeared first on 1470 WMBD.