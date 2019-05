A Goodfield man is dead after a head on crash near Morris.

John Stangle, 58, was heading south on Route 47 Sunday when another vehicle crossed into his lane of traffic, hitting him head on.

Stangle was transported to Morris Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 5:38 p.m.

A passenger in Stangle’s vehicle was also transported to Morris Hospital with unknown injuries.

The death remains under investigation by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office and Grundy County Sheriff’s Department.