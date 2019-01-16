GOP Leader Blasts Pritzker On Wage Increases

(AP) – The Illinois Republican Party chairman is criticizing Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s action to restore frozen wage increases to state workers.

Tim Schneider says the Democrat’s action Tuesday constitutes “reckless spending … without specifying the costs.”

Pritzker ordered more than 20,000 unionized state workers to begin receiving seniority-based “step” salary increases required by contract.

Former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner stopped paying them in July 2015 because there was no contract with the state council of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. But a state appellate court ruled in 2017 they must be paid.

Pritzker’s order requires only that they be paid going forward.

Schneider says in a statement that the Pritzker agenda will be one of “borrow, tax, spend, repeat.”