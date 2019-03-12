Gov. Launches Online Fair Tax Calculator

After announcing a fair tax proposal, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has launched an online fair tax calculator to let Illinoisans see how his plan will affect them and their families.

“As I said throughout the campaign, Illinois’ flat tax system is regressive and unfair to the middle class and those striving to get there,” Pritzker said. “People like me should pay more and people like you should pay less. Simple. That’s what the fair tax will do.”

Pritzker said users can input their income, filing status, exemptions, dependents, property tax paid and K-12 expenses to calculate how the fair tax compares to the current flat income tax.

Pritzker has said that for 97 percent of Illinois taxpayers, the amount will go down. In some cases the reduction will be nominal, for others, it will result in several hundred dollars.

In addition to shifting from a flat tax to a fair tax, the Democratic governor’s proposal would increase the property tax credit by 20 percent and institute a new $100 per child tax credit.

The Fair Tax Calculator is available HERE.